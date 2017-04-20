Iran Hits Back At U.S. After Tillerson’s Criticism On Nuclear Deal

Iran says the United States should "fulfill its own commitments" agreed under a 2015 nuclear deal rather than launch accusations against the Islamic republic.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the comment on Twitter on April 20, after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sharply criticized the nuclear agreement.

The deal between Iran and major global powers, including the United States, imposed restrictions on Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

But Tillerson said on April 19 that it "fails to achieve the objective of a nonnuclear Iran" and does not address "alarming ongoing provocations" by Iran in the Middle East.

He also said a 90-day review of the deal by the Trump administration will look at whether Tehran's behavior in the region continues to undermine U.S. interests.

In his tweet, Zarif wrote that "Worn-out U.S. accusations can't mask its admission of Iran's compliance" with the nuclear deal.

The U.S. State Department earlier in the week confirmed that Iran had met the terms of the nuclear deal in a letter to speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan.

Tehran denies it is seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters