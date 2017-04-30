Iranian CEO Of Persian-Language Gem TV Killed In Istanbul

The founder and chairman of the Persian-language Gem TV company has been shot dead in Istanbul, media reports say.

Saeed Karimian was reportedly shot dead along with his Kuwaiti business partner in Istanbul’s Maslak neighborhood late on April 29.

Turkish police are investigating the apparent assassination.

Karimian had been sentenced in absentia by an Iranian court to six years in prison for spreading propaganda against Iran.

The Gem Group was established in London in 2006, but its headquarters later relocated to Dubai.

The group’s website claims that it has 17 Persian-language channels and one channel apiece broadcasting in Kurdish, Azeri, and Arabic.

Based on reporting by the BBC and en.alarm.ir