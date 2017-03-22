Family Of U.S. Man Missing Since 2007 Sues Iran

The family of a retired FBI agent who went missing in Iran a decade ago has filed a lawsuit against Tehran, claiming that it has held Robert Levinson captive and falsely denied any knowledge of his whereabouts.

The lawsuit was filed in a Washington, D.C., court on March 21 on behalf of Levinson, his wife, Christine Levinson, and their seven children.

The lawsuit seeks "compensational and consequential damages for injuries suffered by each of them as a result of Iran’s unlawful acts of hostage-taking, torture, and other torts.”

Levinson disappeared when he traveled to Iran's Kish resort island in March 2007. He was working for the CIA as a contractor at the time.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said that they have no information about his fate.

The lawsuit says that such claims are false and deceitful.

"In a cynical effort to convince the government of the United States and the Levinson family that it is others who are holding Robert Levinson, Iran has arranged for extortion demands to be sent to the Levinson family, purportedly from some unidentified terrorist group," the lawsuit says.