Iran's President To Meet Putin During March 27-28 Moscow Visit

The Kremlin says Iranian President Hassan Rohani will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a March 27-28 visit to Moscow.

Putin's press service announced the visit in a March 23 statement.

It said Putin and Rohani would hold talks on March 28, paying "special attention" to trade ties and investments.

They will discuss "implementation of major joint projects in the spheres of energy and transportation infrastructure," the statement said, without giving details.

Russia has sought to increase its economic foothold in Iran since Tehran and global powers reached an agreement in 2015 that placed restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

Russia and Iran both back Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the 6-year-old war in Syria, but they are wary of each other's influence in the Middle East.