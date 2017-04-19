Trump Orders U.S. Review On Effects Of Lifting Sanctions Against Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered a 90-day interagency review to investigate whether the lifting of sanctions against Iran as part of a nuclear accord is in the national security interests of the United States.

The April 19 order comes a day after the U.S. State Department notified Congress that Iran was complying with the terms of the accord reached in 2015 between Tehran and six world powers.

The State Department also said that it had extended sanctions relief to Tehran under the agreement.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on April 19 that Trump was "doing the prudent thing by asking for a review of the current deal."

Certification of Iran's compliance must be sent to the U.S. Congress every 90 days. The April 18 certification was the first by the Trump administration.

Earlier on April 19, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in Riyadh that Iran is playing a destabilizing role in the Middle East.

"Everywhere you look, if there is trouble in the region, you find Iran," Mattis said after talks with senior Saudi officials.

