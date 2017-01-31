Iran Says Missile Tests Do Not Violate UN Resolution

Iran has refused to confirm reports that it conducted a ballistic-missile test that may have been a violation of a UN Security Council resolution banning the country from testing nuclear-capable weapons.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on January 31 that any tests conducted by his country did not violate international commitments. Iran has argued that "general" missile tests are not barred by the resolution.

On January 30, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump said it was aware of a missile test and was looking into it.

Later the same day, the United States asked for a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the matter.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on January 31 said the test did not violate the UN resolution and that the U.S. call for an emergency session was merely "heating up the situation."

Iran has said it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on January 30 that the Iranian test was "a flagrant violation" of the Security Council resolution.

Based on reporting by AFP, Interfax, and AP