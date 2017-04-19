Iranian Presidential Hopeful Taleghani Says Anti-Semitism Hurts Iran's Image

Iranian presidential candidate Azam Taleghani on April 18 criticized the anti-Semitic rhetoric of some politicians in her country, saying it damages Iran's image.

"We should differentiate between criticism of the Zionist (Israeli) government and insulting Jews," said Taleghani, the most prominent of the 137 women who have registered their candidacy for the May 19 election.

Speaking in Tehran, Taleghani, 72, said Holocaust denial was the result of ignorance.

"I myself have visited Auschwitz concentration camp and I understood what a crime and a humanitarian tragedy happened back then," said the political reformer, who has applied twice before to run for president but was rejected both times by the country's Guardian Council, with no reason given.

Her candidacy and those of the other women registered are widely expected to be rejected once more. Taleghani is secretary general of the Islamic Revolution Women's Society and was elected to Iran's parliament in 1980.

"Women make up 50 per cent of the Iranian population so the country deserves at least one female candidate," said Taleghani.

She said she would not be "broken" by another rejection and that she would continue to fight for women's rights.

Based on reporting by dpa and Center for Human Rights In Iran