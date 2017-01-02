Blast In Baghdad's Sadr City Kills At Least 16

At least 16 people have been killed and dozens of others wounded by an explosion in a packed square in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The blast occurred on January 2 at an intersection in the northeastern Shi'ite neighborhood of Sadr City and reportedly struck a place where many day laborers wait for jobs.

Police said a car bomb was used in the attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion, but the Sunni extremist group Islamic State (IS) has carried out numerous attacks in Baghdad in the recent weeks, targeting predominantly Shi'a areas.

Three bombs killed 29 people in the capital on December 31 and an attack by two suicide bombers at a checkpoint the following day in the southern city of Najaf -- a holy city for Shi'a -- killed at least eight people.

Iraqi and U.S.-backed forces are fighting to oust IS militants from the northern city of Mosul.

