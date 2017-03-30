Accessibility links

Iraq

Iraqi Forces Continue To Battle Militants Inside Mosul

Iraqi forces said they gained more territory inside the western half of Mosul as they try to retake the city from Islamic State militants. The Associated Press quoted an Iraqi officer on March 30 as saying his troops had advanced about 100 meters into the Old City in the west of Mosul over the past two days. Fighting has been street by street, building by building, as shown in this video from RFE/RL's Radio Farda taken in the Al Maghrib neighborhood of west Mosul on March 29.

