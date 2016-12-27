Gunmen Kidnap Iraqi Female Journalist In Baghdad

Iraqi authorities say unidentified gunmen have broken into the home of a female journalist and kidnapped her.

Afrah al-Qaisi, an outspoken critic of government institutions and the country's endemic corruption, was abducted on December 26 from her home in Baghdad.

Hours before, she published an article in which she expressed anger that armed groups act in the country with impunity.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi has ordered the security forces to investigate the kidnapping and to "exert the utmost effort" to save her.

Iraq's Interior Ministry said in a December 27 statement that it had formed a team to look into Qaisi's abduction.

Iraq is among the world's most dangerous countries for journalists.

The country ranked second in the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) 2016 Index of Impunity, which calculates the number of unsolved murders over a 10-year period as a percentage of each country's population.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP and AP

