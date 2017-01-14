Iraqi Forces Battle Islamic State Militants For Control Of Mosul University Grounds

Iraqi commanders say their forces have secured less than a quarter of Mosul University on January 14 as they face heavy resistance from Islamic State fighters to take over the city.

Iraqi forces continued to push into the university compound from the southeast and thick clouds of black smoke rose over the university grounds on the morning of January 14. Mortar fire and gunshots could be heard from the ongoing clashes.

Iraqi troops entered the complex, located in the eastern section of Mosul, on January 13 with the goal to take over the area in Islamic State’s last stronghold in Iraq.

The current operations are part of the latest phase launched last month to retake Mosul.

IS militants have used the university grounds as a base and Iraqi officials say that they also used the chemistry laboratories to make chemical weapons.

Residents fleeing Mosul say that most of the university has been destroyed by air strikes and artillery fire.

The university was founded in the 1960s and was once one of the top educational institutions in Iraq.

Almost all of the east of Mosul has been recaptured by U.S.-backed Iraqi forces but areas west of the river Tigris, are still under IS control.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and BBC