Iraqi Forces Battling IS Reach Tigris River In Mosul

Iraqi forces battling the Islamic State (IS) militants in Mosul say they have reached the eastern bank of the Tigris River, a major step in a U.S.-backed offensive to retake the city from IS.



Units of Iraq's elite counterterrorism service have fought their way to the eastern bank of the Tigris, spokesman Sabah al-Numan said on January 8.

The Iraqi forces already control the Tigris to Mosul’s south, but IS still controls the city's entire western half.



Counterterror (CTS) forces also clashed with IS fighters near a historic site in eastern Mosul, Iraqi Army officer Abdelwahab al-Saadi said.



"This morning CTS troops advanced in two directions towards the Baladiyat and Sukkar districts," Saadi said on January 8.



The CTS is part of a 100,000-strong force backed by U.S. air power of Iraqi troops, Kurdish fighters, and Shi'ite militias fighting to drive IS out of Mosul.



The offensive to recapture Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, was launched on October 17.



Mosul is the last major urban center in Iraq still controlled by IS, which seized around a third of the country in 2014.

