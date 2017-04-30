U.S. Military Member Killed Near Mosul, Second Of Ongoing Campaign

The Pentagon says a U.S. military member has died after being wounded by a roadside bomb near the Iraqi city of Mosul.

No details were released on the April 29 incident, which is the second death of an American with U.S. forces involved in the Iraqi-led effort to retake the city from Islamic State (IS) militants.

Nearly 800 Iraqi personnel have been killed in the fight for Mosul, which started more than six months ago.

About 100 U.S. special operations troops are fighting alongside Iraqi and Kurdish forces, and hundreds more U.S. forces are supporting the campaign elsewhere.

Overall, five U.S. personnel have been killed since August 2014, when U.S. combat forces began returning to Iraq to battle IS extremists.

There are now more U.S. forces in Iraq than at any time since the original U.S. withdrawal of its troops from the country in 2011.