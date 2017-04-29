Four Iraqi Policemen Killed By Islamic State Suicide Bomb In Baghdad

Four traffic policemen were killed in the Iraqi capital on April 28 when a suicide car bomb blew up outside their station, near the location of several foreign media outlets in Baghdad.

Five people were also wounded by the blast which occurred alongside the east bank of the Tigris River.

The French Embassy is located in the same area of the Karrada neighborhood, the site of the blast.

The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the bombing. The militant group has carried out similar attacks in the past.

In July of last year. a massive truck bombing in the same Baghdad neighborhood killed more than 300 people.

IS has controlled parts of Iraq and Syria since 2014, but its last major stronghold in Iraq -- the northern city of Mosul -- has been under siege this year by U.S.-backed government forces.

Iraqi officials have warned that as IS loses ground in the battle against government forces, the group will increasingly resort to suicide bombings for retaliation and to make a show of strength.

