At Least 26 Reported Killed In Attack In Tikrit, Iraq

At least 26 people have been killed and 40 wounded in an attack by Islamic State (IS) militants in the city of Tikrit, Iraqi security and medical personnel said.

Police Colonel Khalid Mahmud said on April 5 that around 10 militants, including two suicide bombers, entered the city overnight.

The assault targeted a police checkpoint and the house of a police colonel, who was killed with four members of his family, reports said.

Nawfal Mustafa, a doctor at the city's main hospital, said a total of 26 bodies were taken to the hospital, including 14 belonging to police officers.

Sporadic gunfire could reportedly be heard in the morning.

Tikrit is located 175 kilometers north of Baghdad.

The attack comes as government forces continue an offensive to retake the northern city of Mosul, the last major IS stronghold in Iraq.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and the BBC