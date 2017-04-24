Iraqi Troops Battle IS Militants House-To-House In Mosul

U.S.-backed Iraqi troops clashed with Islamic State (IS) militants in house-to-house fighting in western Mosul on April 23. IS militants are surrounded in the Old City and are using booby traps, sniper, and mortar fire to defend themselves. Iraqi government forces continued to advance on the Al-Nuri Mosque from where IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a caliphate in July 2014. Iraqi troops launched an offensive in February to liberate west Mosul from IS fighters who captured the city three years ago. A federal police officer said engineers were clearing areas of the Old City of explosives to enable trapped civilians to leave. (Reuters)