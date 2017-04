Iraqi troops pounded Islamic State (IS) militant positions in Mosul's Old City on April 13 as they continued their push to seize control of the symbolically important Al-Nuri Mosque. The mosque is where IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a caliphate in July 2014. U.S.-backed Iraqi forces launched an offensive in February to liberate west Mosul from IS fighters who captured the city nearly three years ago. (Reuters)