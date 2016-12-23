Islamic State Releases Video Showing Turkish Soldiers Being Burned Alive

The Islamic State (IS) extremist group has released a video showing the militant group burning to death two Turkish soldiers -- a move that came as IS engages Turkish troops in a fierce battle around al-Bab in northern Syria.

The graphic video was distributed by IS on its social media channels on December 22, according to the U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist groups.

After the video surfaced, social-media sites were blocked in Turkey. The shocking images recalled IS's execution of a Jordanian pilot it captured in 2014 and later burned alive in a cage.

Turkey said last month it had lost contact with two soldiers fighting in Syria, though it was not known if they were the same as those shown in the video.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 24 civilians in IS-held al-Bab were killed in a recent Turkish air strike.

Turkey launched ground operations in northern Syria in August and says says it has "neutralized" more than 1,000 IS fighters in the past four months. Ankara says 37 Turkish soldiers have been killed in action.

Ankara is currently aiming to seize the city of al-Bab, east of Aleppo.

Based on reporting by dpa, AFP, and Reuters