Some 30 Missing After Avalanche Hits Italian Hotel

Authorities in Italy said about 30 people were missing after an avalanche buried a mountain hotel in an earthquake-hit central region on January 19.

The ANSA news agency quoted a rescue worker as saying there were fatalities, but there were no details and officials denied earlier reports that said many people had been found dead.

Italian media quoted the head of Italy's civil protection department, Fabrizio Curcio, as saying about 30 guests and employees of the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, a town in the Abruzzo region, were "unaccounted for."

Rescue efforts were hampered by up to five meters of snow that has fallen in the Gran Sasso mountain range in recent days.

It was unclear whether earthquakes that struck the area on January 18 had triggered the avalanche.

Central Italy has been hit by a several quakes in recent months, including a quake in August that killed nearly 300 people.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa