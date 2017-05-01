India Accuses Pakistan Of Killing, Mutilating Soldiers In Kashmir

India has accused Pakistan of killing and then mutilating the bodies of two of its soldiers in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

The Indian military said in a May 1 statement that Pakistani forces fired rockets and mortars along the highly militarized de facto border that divides Kashmir between the nuclear-armed rivals.

The Indian military said Pakistani soldiers also ambushed an Indian patrol and mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers.

The military vowed that the "despicable act" by Pakistani soldiers would be "appropriately responded [to]."

There was no immediate reaction from Pakistan.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British rule in 1947. Both claim the disputed Himalayan territory in its entirety and have fought two wars over it.

Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989.

More than 65,000 people have been killed in the uprising and Indian military crackdown.

