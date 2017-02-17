Avalanche Kills At Least Seven Soldiers In Kazakhstan's South

At least seven servicemen have been killed by an avalanche in Kazakhstan's southern region of Zhambyl.

Ruslan Imankulov, spokesman for Kazakhstan's Emergency Situations Ministry, said the avalanche hit Koksai Gorge as military maneuvers were being held on February 17.

A special operative group to conduct rescue operations was established by the command of Kazakhstan's southern military group.

Several soldiers were found alive by rescuers.

Rescue teams continue to search for at least 10 missing soldiers.

Based on reporting by Interfax, Kazinform, and KazTAG