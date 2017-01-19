Jailed Former Kazakh Prime Minister's Prison Term Shortened

A Kazakh court has cut the prison term of former Prime Minister Serik Akhmetov following a mass amnesty marking the 25th anniversary of the country's independence.

A court in the central city of Qaraghandy ruled on January 19 that Akhmetov's eight-year prison term must be shortened by one year and seven months.

The ruling may pave way for Akhmetov's early release on parole.

President Nursultan Nazarbaev enacted the amnesty last month for tens of thousands of people who are behind bars in the Central Asian nation.

Akhmetov, 57, was sentenced to 10 years in jail in December 2015 on corruption charges. He initially pleaded not guilty.

After he pleaded guilty and asked for clemency in 2016, his term was cut by 2 years.

Akhmetov is a native of the central Qaraghandy region. He served as prime minister between September 2012 and April 2014.

Based on reporting by KazTAG and Kazinform