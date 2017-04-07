Kazakh Student Killed In St. Petersburg Bombing Is Laid To Rest

ALMATY -- A Kazakh student who was wrongly described by some Russian media outlets as a suspect in the April 3 subway bombing in St. Petersburg has been buried in Almaty.

More than 200 people, including relatives, friends, and teachers, came to a ceremony for Maksim Aryshev, who was killed in the bombing, before he was buried on April 7.

Aryshev, 22, a third-year IT student at St. Petersburg State Economic University, was among 14 people killed, including the suspected attacker.

Some media outlets in Russia reported in the hours after the attack that Aryshev was a suspect.

That was never officially confirmed, and he was later identified as a victim.

Aryshev's parents said at the ceremony that their son had planned to return to Kazakhstan after graduation.