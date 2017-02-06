Kerry, Albright Urge Court To Keep Blocking Trump’s Travel Ban

Former U.S. secretaries of state John Kerry and Madeleine Albright are part of a group of prominent Democrats calling for an appeals court to continue blocking key aspects of President Donald Trump's controversial executive order on immigration, including a temporary travel ban on citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries and the suspension of the entire U.S. refugee program.

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco is considering the matter after a judge in Seattle, Washington, ruled that travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen as well as vetted refugees from all nations could, for now, continue to enter the United States.

The judge's order received a furious response from Trump, who warned on February 5 that the courts could be placing Americans in "peril."

Ten former top officials expressed their concerns in a legal filing to the San Francisco court on February 6, saying Trump's January 27 executive order is "ill-conceived, poorly implemented, and ill-explained."

They added that the order harms national security, saying "we risk placing our military efforts at risk by sending an insulting message" to Iraqis working with U.S. forces battling the extremist group Islamic State (IS) there.

"The order will likely feed the recruitment narrative of [IS] and other extremists that portray the United States as at war with Islam," they also said.

Lawyers for prominent U.S. technology companies such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft also lodged arguments with the appeals court in San Francisco, arguing that Trump’s order "inflicts significant harm on American business."

Late on February 4, the court turned down a Department of Justice request to reinstate the ban and instead asked the sides to file more arguments by 3 p.m. local time on February 6.

After that, the court is expected to act quickly, and a decision either way may ultimately result in the case reaching the U.S. Supreme Court.

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and The New York Times