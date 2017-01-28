Konchalovsky Film Wins Russian Golden Eagle And EU Tolerance Awards

Paradise, a film by Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky, has won the Russian Golden Eagle Award in Moscow and the European Medal of Tolerance in Brussels.

The Golden Eagle for best film was awarded by Russia's National Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on January 27.

The Medal of Tolerance was presented by the European Council on Tolerance and Reconciliation during the January 27 Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony at the European Parliament.

The film depicts hell on earth in Nazi-ruled Europe through the eyes of three characters: a French-Nazi collaborator, a Russian Resistance member, and a high-ranking SS officer.

The film premiered in September at the Venice Film Festival, where it was awarded the Silver Lion for best direction. It began showing in Russian theaters on January 19.

The film did not receive an Oscar nomination -- which Konchalovsky said did not bother him.

Based on reporting from TASS and Time

