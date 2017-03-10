Kosovar Police Seize Huge Haul Of Counterfeit Euros
Kosovar police say they have arrested two men after discovering counterfeit currency valued at more than 2 million euros in the trunk of a car crossing into the Balkan nation from Albania.
The counterfeit bills with a face value of 2.1 million euros ($2.2 million) were found early on March 10 in a bag in the trunk of the car driven by an Albanian citizen, a police statement said.
Both the driver and the passenger, a citizen of Cameroon, were subsequently taken into custody.
Police said it was the largest confiscation of counterfeit currency since the end of the 1998-99 war in Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008.
The car also contained materials capable of being used for counterfeiting, a French resident permit, and two Cameroonian passports, police said.
Kosovo is seeking to join the European Union, which says corruption remains a "serious problem" for the Balkan country.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
