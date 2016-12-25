Kosovo's Catholics Celebrate Christmas

Roman Catholics in the Kosovar capital, Pristina, attended a Christmas mass in the city's Mother Teresa Cathedral on the night of December 24-25. Kosovo's bishop Dode Gjergji said the mass in Albanian. Roman Catholics are a minority in Kosovo, whose population is predominantly Muslim. The community feels special ties to Mother Teresa of Kolkota, a nun born to ethnic Albanian parents in modern-day Macedonia who was declared a saint in September 2016. (RFE/RL's Balkan Service)