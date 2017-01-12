France Orders Release On Bail Of Former Kosovo PM

A court in France has ordered former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj released from custody pending a decision on his possible extradition to Serbia.

The court in the city of Colmar ruled on January 12 that Haradinaj can remain under judicial supervision on bail while his case is being considered.

Haradinaj, 48, was detained on January 4 and is wanted in Serbia on suspicion of committing war crimes, including kidnappings and torture, when he was a guerilla fighter during Kosovo's 1998-99 independence war.

He has been tried twice and acquitted of war crimes at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague.

He was elected prime minister of Kosovo in 2004, but resigned after 100 days in order to face trial in The Hague.

Kosovar Prime Minister Isa Mustafa said on January 11 that Serbia's warrants for Haradinaj were "completely illegal and unjust" and "damaging the European [integration] process in the region."

