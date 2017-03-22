In Pictures: 'Terrorist Attack' Outside British Parliament In London

The British parliament has come under what police have described as a terrorist attack -- with an assailant driving a car into a group of pedestrians, storming inside the security perimeter around parliament, and stabbing a police officer before he was shot by security officers.



At least one woman was killed in the March 22 attack when the assailant slammed the car into as many as 12 pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and crashed into a railing near parliament and Big Ben.