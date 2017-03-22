Accessibility links

logo-print
Search
RFE/RL's Photo Blog

In Pictures: 'Terrorist Attack' Outside British Parliament In London

The British parliament has come under what police have described as a terrorist attack -- with an assailant driving a car into a group of pedestrians, storming inside the security perimeter around parliament, and stabbing a police officer before he was shot by security officers.

At least one woman was killed in the March 22 attack when the assailant slammed the car into as many as 12 pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and crashed into a railing near parliament and Big Ben.
A woman assists an injured person after the incident on Westminster Bridge, next to the Houses of Parliament.&nbsp;
1

A woman assists an injured person after the incident on Westminster Bridge, next to the Houses of Parliament. 

Armed police in central London
2

Armed police in central London

A gravely injured man lying next to the Thames after the incident
3

A gravely injured man lying next to the Thames after the incident

Injured people are assisted on Westminster Bridge.
4

Injured people are assisted on Westminster Bridge.

An injured woman is helped by a passerby on Westminster Bridge.
5

An injured woman is helped by a passerby on Westminster Bridge.

A man lies injured on Westminster Bridge.
6

A man lies injured on Westminster Bridge.

Houses of Parliament in central London during the incident
7

Houses of Parliament in central London during the incident

An armed policeman outside parliament
10

An armed policeman outside parliament

An air ambulance lands in Parliament Square following the incident.&nbsp;
11

An air ambulance lands in Parliament Square following the incident. 

12
An injured person is carried away on a stretcher.
13

An injured person is carried away on a stretcher.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG