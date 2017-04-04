Macedonia Assails Albania For Interfering In Internal Affairs

The Macedonian Foreign Ministry has accused neighboring Albania of interfering in its domestic affairs by trying to influence the Balkan nation’s ethnic Albanian minority.



The ministry on April 4 said Skopje had summoned Albania's ambassador to protest Albania's "open interference in Macedonia's internal affairs."

It accused Albania of trying to "change the constitutional order in Macedonia."

Macedonia is mired in a political deadlock involving its ethnic Albanian population -- which makes up about 25 percent of its 2.1 million population -- preventing political parties from forming a new government.

After several meetings in Tirana under the sponsorship of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Macedonia's main ethnic Albanian parties agreed on a platform of demands, seeking more rights and the establishment of Albanian as Macedonia's official second language.

After December elections, nationalist VMRO-DPMNE leader and former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski was unable to build a governing coalition because he refused the language demands.

Social Democrats leader Zoran Zaev agreed with the language demands and attempted to form a coalition with the ethnic Albanian parties.

But President Gjorge Ivanov, also from the VMRO-DPMNE, refused to give Zaev the official mandate to do so.

Ivanov argued that the language issue was an attempt to destroy Macedonia’s independence, and he has accused Albania of interference in its domestic affairs.

In its statement of April 4, the Macedonian Foreign Ministry said it warned Ambassador Fatos Reka against a "serious provocation to good neighborly relations that we wish to maintain."



Albanian Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati on April 3 criticized the move by “Gruevski and his political group to transform a democratic crisis into an ethnic crisis."

European Union President Donald Tusk visited Skopje on April 3, but he failed to resolve the crisis.

"My position remains unchanged," President Ivanov said after Tusk's visit.

With reporting by AFP and European Western Balkans