Malala 'Heartbroken' Over Trump's Ban On 'Defenseless' Refugees

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai decried U.S. President Donald Trump's orders on January 27 barring refugees and immigrants from Syria and a raft of other Muslim countries.

"I am heartbroken that today President Trump is closing the door on children, mothers, and fathers fleeing violence and war," said Malala, who the Taliban shot in the head in 2012 because she pushed for the education of girls in Pakistan. After a struggle to survive, she was named the world's youngest Nobel Prize winner.

"I am heartbroken that America is turning its back on a proud history of welcoming refugees and immigrants -- the people who helped build your country, ready to work hard in exchange for a fair chance at a new life," she said.

Trump imposed an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees while imposing temporary bans on refugees from other countries and immigration from Syria, Iraq, Iran, and other specific Muslim countries.

"I am heartbroken that Syrian refugee children, who have suffered through six years of war by no fault of their own, are singled out for discrimination," said Yousafzai.

"I ask President Trump not to turn his back on the world's most defenseless children and families."

Based on reporting by AFP and dpa

