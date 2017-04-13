Malala Yousafzai Becomes Honorary Canadian Citizen

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, was granted honorary Canadian citizenship on April 12 at a ceremony in Ottawa led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. An advocate for girls' education in her native Pakistan, Yousafzai was seriously injured in a Taliban assassination attempt in 2012, after which she and her family relocated to Britain. Yousafzai said she hopes Canada will continue to welcome "the world's most defenseless families and children," and that its neighbors will follow its example. (Reuters)