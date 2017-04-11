McCain Concerned About 'Russian Meddling' In Bosnia

U.S. Senator John McCain said he was concerned about Russian meddling in the internal affairs of Bosnia-Herzegovina. During a visit to the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, on April 11, McCain said the majority of the U.S. Congress supported the country's ongoing implementation of the 1995 Dayton accords that ended the war in Bosnia-Herzegovina. McCain is on a tour of the western Balkans, a region where Russia has been vying for increased military, political, and economic influence. (RFE/RL's Balkan Service)