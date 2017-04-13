McCain Reaffirms U.S. Commitment To 'Strong, Democratic' Kosovo

PRISTINA -- U.S. Senator John McCain has reaffirmed America’s commitment to Kosovo and praised the country’s “proactive approach” in the fight against terrorism.

“The United States' commitment to a Europe whole, free, and at peace remains iron-clad,” McCain said in an address to Kosovo’s parliament on April 13.

“And, my friends, a strong, democratic, multiethnic and independent Kosovo as a full member of the European family is essential to the success of that vision,” he added.

McCain also told lawmakers that Kosovo "is ‘all in’ in the fight against terrorism and showing the kind of contribution that can make as a full member, a full member of the family of nations."

McCain (Republican-Arizona) is the chairman of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee.

He is on a tour of the Western Balkans that includes stops in Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Serbia.

