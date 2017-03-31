Long-Awaited 2014 Moldova Census Results Show 13 Percent Population Decline

CHISINAU -- Moldova has officially announced the long-awaited results of the country's 2014 census.

The National Bureau of Statistics announced on March 31 that less than 2.9 million people reside in Moldova, a decline of more than 13 percent from the figure of almost 3.4 million registered in 2004.

Over the decade, Moldova's population fell by 470,000 people.

Only 34 percent of the population resides in cities and towns.

According to the results, some 330,000 Moldovans are residing abroad.

The census also found that there are 100 women for every 94 men in the country.

Neither the 2004 nor the 2014 censuses included residents of the Russia-supported breakaway region of Transdniester, which has an estimated population of about 505,000.

The announcement of the census results has been repeatedly delayed due to financial and technical restrictions.