Arrested Former Moldovan Central Bank Chief Allowed To Stay Home

CHISINAU -- A court in Moldova has allowed former central bank chief Leonid Talmaci, who was hospitalized with heart problems after being arrested on suspicion of fraud, to stay home, his lawyer says.

Talmaci's lawyer, Vitalie Nagacevschi, said on March 7 that his client remains in a Chisinau clinic and will be transferred home after he feels better.

He is to remain under the court's supervision while investigations are underway, Nagacevschi said.

Talmaci, 63, was detained on March 3 and placed under a 15-day preliminary arrest. He was rushed to hospital later on that day with symptoms of heart trouble following some 10 hours of interrogation. He had heart surgery in January.

Investigators say Talmaci is suspected of involvement in alleged fraud that caused a state car-insurance system to suffer financial losses.

