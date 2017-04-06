Thousands Rally In Moscow In Support Of St. Petersburg Bombing Victims

MOSCOW -- Thousands of people jammed into a central Moscow square next to the Kremlin in a show of solidarity with the victims of this week’s deadly subway bombing in St. Petersburg.

The April 6 rally was one of dozens of authorized demonstrations being organized around Russia over the next few days.

Authorities have identified an ethnic Uzbek man born in Kyrgyzstan and holding a Russian passport as the main suspect in the April 3 blast that killed 14 people and injured about 50 others.

It was the deadliest terrorist attack in St. Petersburg’s history.

Hundreds of police officers cordoned off Moscow's Manezh Square where the rally was taking place, with long lines of people holding red carnations waiting to pass through metal detectors.

The outpouring of sympathy for the bombing victims has been mixed with suspicions that authorities would use the rallies to distract from massive nationwide anticorruption and antigovernment demonstrations held last month.