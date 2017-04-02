Police Detain 29 At Opposition Protest In Moscow

Police said they detained 29 opposition protesters in central Moscow on April 2.



The arrests come a week after more than 1,000 were arrested during a demonstration organized by leading Kremlin critic and anticorruption activisit Aleksei Navalny.



"Twenty-nine people were detained by police for breaches of public order," the city police's press service said.



Navalny, who is currently serving a 15-day sentence behind bars for disobeying police at last week’s rally, has distanced himself from the latest protest.



"He knows absolutely nothing about this," his spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, wrote on Twitter.



The March 26 protests, which brought tens of thousands of people into the streets in dozens of Russian cities, were the largest antigovernment protests in the country in the last five years.



The Russian government said on April 1 that it has opened a criminal investigation against the unidentified people who had called for the April 2 unsanctioned anticorruption demonstration in the capital.



The government had reportedly blocked access to a number of Internet pages calling for the protests.

Based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, AFP, and TASS