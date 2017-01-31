Bailiffs Appear At Navalny's Office After Court Orders Him To Attend Trial

MOSCOW -- Bailiffs turned up at the Moscow office of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny on January 31 to enforce a court order requiring him to attend a hearing in his trial in the provincial city of Kirov on the following day.

On January 30, the trial court ruled that Navalny and his co-defendant, Pyotr Ofitserov, must be brought to the court by force after they stayed away from the last two hearings.

Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter on January 31 that Navalny has a plane ticket to travel to Kirov, but that the court officers seemed determined to take Navalny to their headquarters anyway.

The next hearing at the court in Kirov, nearly 800 kilometers northeast of Moscow, is scheduled for February 1.

The retrial began in early December, after Russia's Supreme Court threw out the 2013 conviction of Navalny and Ofitserov on charges of large-scale theft involving timber sales.

Navalny, 40, was handed a five-year suspended sentence in the initial trial in the case, which he said was politically motivated punishment for his opposition activity.

Navalny was convicted of fraud in a separate case in 2014 and given a 3 1/2-year suspended sentence.

He has announced plans to run for president in 2018, but if he is convicted at the retrial he is likely to be barred from seeking political office.