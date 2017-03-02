Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial On Bridge Near Kremlin Removed Again

Moscow authorities have again removed an improvised memorial near the Kremlin where Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov was gunned down two years ago.

Activists said on March 2 that local authorities had removed flowers and posters from the site.

Nemtsov, a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin, was fatally shot on the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge on February 27, 2015.

Authorities regularly remove the makeshift memorial.

The last time flowers and candles were removed from the bridge was on February 27 -- the second anniversary of his death.

Police also detained six activists on February 27.

The detainments took place a day after about 15,000 people marched in central Moscow to commemorate the opposition politician.

Ekho Moskvy radio reports that Moscow authorities announced a tender on March 1 to reconstruct the bridge during 2018 and 2019. The reconstruction activities might block access to at least some parts of the bridge.

Five suspects from Russia's North Caucasus region are being tried for Nemtsov's killing, but relatives and supporters believe those who carried out the contract-style killing were following orders from someone higher up.

With reporting by Ekho Moskvy