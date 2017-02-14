North Korea Rejects UN Security Council's Criticism Of Missile Tests

North Korea has angrily rejected UN Security Council criticism of its recent ballistic-missile launch.

Han Tae Song, North Korea's new ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told the Conference on Disarmament on February 14 that all of his country's missile tests were "self-defense measures to protect national sovereignty and the safety of the people against direct threats by hostile forces."

The United Nations Security Council on February 13 strongly condemned North Korea over its latest ballistic-missile launches and warned of "further significant measures" if Pyongyang didn't stop testing missiles and nuclear bombs.

The Security Council voted unanimously to condemned missile tests conducted on February 11 and October 19.

It said North Korea's activities to develop its nuclear-weapons-delivery systems violate UN sanctions and increase tensions.

It also called on all UN members "to redouble their efforts" to implement UN sanctions against Pyongyang.

North Korea has repeatedly flouted six Security Council resolutions demanding an end to its nuclear and ballistic-missile activities and imposing increasingly tough sanctions.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters