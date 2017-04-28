U.S. Says China Threatens Sanctions On North Korea If Nuclear Tests Continue

China has threatened to impose sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said.

"We know that China is in communication with the regime in Pyongyang," Tillerson said on Fox News on April 27. "They confirmed to us that they had requested the regime conduct no further nuclear test."

Tillerson said China also told the United States that it had informed North Korea "that if they did conduct further nuclear tests, China would be taking sanctions actions on their own."

Also on April 27, U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters in an interview that "a major, major conflict with North Korea" could occur, though he preferred a diplomatic solution.

"We'd love to solve things diplomatically but it's very difficult," he said.

At the same time, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart at the United Nations that there is a danger of the situation on the Korean Peninsula slipping out of control, Reuters reported.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters