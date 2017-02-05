Avalanche Kills At Least 13 In Pakistan's North

A Pakistani security official says at least 13 people have been killed in an avalanche that buried several houses after a heavy snow storm struck in the north of the country.



An official said at least 12 people had been rescued, and attempts were being made to get them to a hospital, although the snow had blocked many roads in the area.



Nizamud Shah, commander of the Chitral Scouts force, said the avalanche hit the town of Chitral late on February 4.



It was unclear if there were other bodies or survivors buried in the snow, although officials said the death toll could rise.



Army personnel were headed to the site to aid in rescue efforts.



Avalanches are common in the region that features many large glaciers.

Based on reporting by AP and Geo News