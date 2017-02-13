Blast At Protest In Lahore, Pakistan, Kills At Least 10

At least 10 people were killed when a large explosion hit a protest rally near the Punjab provincial assembly in the Pakistani city of Lahore on February 13, officials and media reports said.

Local police official Ali Raza said the blast occurred when a man on a motorcycle rammed into the crowd of hundreds of pharmacists who were protesting amendments to a law governing drug sales.

Jamaat-ur-Ahrar, a faction of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack.

A loud bang could be heard on live television, which showed smoke billowing up as people ran from the scene, some of them carrying injured victims.

In a statement, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said his country would "continue to fight" militancy.

Jamaat-ur-Ahrar also claimed responsibility for a bombing during Easter last year that killed more than 70 people in a public park.

With reporting by AP and Reuters

