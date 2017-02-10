Pakistan Suspends Two Cricket Players In Corruption Probe

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) says it has provisionally suspended Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif as part of a corruption investigation.

"Sharjeel and Latif have been suspended, and the rigorous and wide-ranging investigation by the PCB supported by the International Cricket Council will continue as part of collective efforts to protect the integrity of the sport," the board said in a statement on February 10.

The two were blocked from competing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as part of the probe.

The PSL said the investigation was focused on "an international syndicate which is believed to be attempting to corrupt the PSL."

No further details were released about the suspensions or investigation.

Pakistan has been hit by cricket scandals over the past several years, with several high-profile players being banned for incidents allegedly related to bribes and match-fixing.

Based on reporting by Sky News and AFP