Pakistani Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing New Wife

Pakistani police have arrested a young man on suspicion of killing his newlywed bride three days after their wedding in the eastern city of Lahore.

Senior police officer Zulfiqar Butt said on March 19 that Umer Tanveer confessed to killing his wife, Hira, by suffocating her with a pillow.

Butt said that Tanveer married his paternal cousin Hira under family pressure but was interested in another woman who lived in Dubai.

Hira was found dead on March 16, three days after her wedding.

Hira’s father reported the matter to the police after he got suspicious of bruises on his daughter’s face and neck, Pakistani media said.

Tanveer initially denied killing his wife, but he has since confessed to the crime, the police officer said.

Based on reporting by AP and geo.tv