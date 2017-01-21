Pakistan Market Bomb Death Toll Rises To 20

The death toll from a bomb explosion at a market in a mainly Shi'ite area of Pakistan's northwestern tribal belt rose to 20, a military official said.



The explosion took place on January 21 in Parachinar city, the capital of the Kurram tribal district on the Afghan border, when the market was crowded with retailers buying fruits and vegetables from a wholesale shop, officials said.



More than 40 people have been wounded.



The blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) hidden in a vegetable box, Ikramullah Khan, a senior government official in Parachinar, told the AFP news agency.



The Pakistani military said soldiers had reached the site and cordoned off the area, while army helicopters were evacuating the injured.



The death toll is expected to rise.



No group has claimed responsibility.



Kurram district is known for sectarian clashes between Sunnis and Shi’ia, who make up around 20 percent of Pakistan's population of 200 million.

