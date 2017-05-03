Pakistan Executes Four Militants Convicted By Military Courts

Four militants convicted by military courts have been executed in Pakistan, the military says.

The army says the militants, members of the Pakistani Taliban, confessed to their involvement in attacks against civilians and the military. The executions were carried out early on May 3.

Pakistan lifted a ban on the death penalty and established the military courts to try suspected Islamic militants after a Taliban attack on a school in December 2014 killed more than 150 people, mainly children.

Justice Project Pakistan, a human rights group, says 441 people have been executed since then, including at least 32 convicted by military courts.

Human rights groups have expressed opposition to the closed-door trials.

Pakistan has been fighting several militant groups for more than a decade. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in militant attacks.

With reporting by AP and Dawn