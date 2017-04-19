Pakistan Braces For Supreme Court Ruling On Panama Papers, PM's Job In Balance

Pakistan is bracing for an expected Supreme Court ruling on April 20 about corruption allegations linked to the release of the so-called "Panama Papers" that could cost Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif his job.

Sharif, who has denied allegations of wrongdoing, has been under investigation since 2016 by the court -- a probe focused on millions of dollars his family holds in offshore assets and whether he lied to authorities about it.

The five-member judicial panel vowed on February 22 to give a verdict about its findings regardless of whether it clears Sharif, orders a further inquiry, or disqualifies him from holding office.

"This decision will represent the emotions of the nation. And, God willing, after this decision, no prime minister or head of state would dare misuse their authority in order to benefit themselves," Naeemul Haq, an official with the opposition PTI party, was quoted by GEO News as saying on April 19.

"The Supreme Court is Pakistan's top court, and we will accept its decision," he added.

Based on reporting by Reuters and GEO News

