Dozens Die After Drinking Toxic Alcohol In Pakistan

At least 30 people have died in eastern Pakistan after consuming toxic alcohol during the Christmas holiday.

Police officer Atif Imran Qureshi said on December 27 that in addition to the deaths, dozens of people were hospitalized in the town of Toba Tek Singh, in Punjab Province, after drinking the poisonous drinks.

Although alcohol is prohibited in predominantly Muslim Pakistan, non-Muslims are allowed to buy it from licensed shops. But many poor Christians are unable to afford legal alcohol and buy cheap homemade versions that cause deaths every year.

The fatal incidents involving illicit alcohol are not limited to the Christian community.

In March at least 40 people, mostly Hindus, died after drinking toxic alcohol before the Holi festival.

